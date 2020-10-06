Jo Ann Zureick
Cincinnati - ZUREICK, Jo Ann (nee Siefert). Beloved wife of the late Melvin F. Zureick. Loving mother of John Zureick. Daughter of the late John and Loretta Siefert. Dear sister of Bob (Lelia) Siefert and the late Paul (Elizabeth) Siefert. Also, survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away October 4, 2020 at the age of 79. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Corpus Christi Food Pantry. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.