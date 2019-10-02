Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Latonia, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Latonia, OH
Jo Ellen McCrann Wolfford

Jo Ellen McCrann Wolfford Obituary
Jo Ellen McCrann Wolfford

Louisville, KY - Jo Ellen McCrann Wolfford, 80, formerly of Taylor Mill, died Sept. 24, 2019, at the Masonic Homes of Kentucky in Louisville. She had retired from Cincinnati Bell and was proceeded in death by her husband, Joe Donald Wolfford. Survivors include her daughters, Jennifer Oligee of Louisville and Amy Washburn of Greensboro, N.C.; her siblings Linda Caldwell and Larry McCrann, both of Alexandria; and grandsons Brandon and Kyle Oligee.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 5, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Latonia. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Masonic Homes of Kentucky.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2019
