Joan A Rust
Cincinnati, Ohio - ?
Joan A Rust (Murray) 98 passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 29 at St.Margaret Hall.
Born in 1921, the 9th of 11 children, she grew up in Hyde Park, and raised her family in Indian Hill. She graduated from Summit Country Day School. She studied piano at the Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati. She was an accomplished artist and musician. She taught released time in the inner city of Cincinnati.
Her heart was in raising her children, and then helping with her grandchildren. She was the daughter of Walter Francis Murray and Nora Heekin Murray. She was predeceased in death by her husband Richard Sutton Rust. She is survived by her children Joan (Conner) Richard and Adele (Rosati). Her grandchildren, Trey Conner, Kristin Conner Zuppa, Nathan Conner, Richard Rust, Beth Fissel, Sophia Rosati Harryman and Ana Rosati. x Her great grandchildren Odessa and Aeden Conner, Eli and Simon Zuppa. Caralee, Collin and Courtney Conner, Megan, Ashley and Emily Fissell, Luna Harryman, Ariana, Jordan and Sa'Myra Rosati. Rust (Murray). She held her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren close to her heart. She was predeceased in death by her beloved infant daughter Margy Ellen. She was a kind, gracious and generous woman. She was a strong woman of faith who loved her Lord. As a family we express so much gratitude to the staff and nurses at St. Margaret Hall for the loving and compassionate care they gave to our mother.
If you would like to donate please consider St. Margaret Hall (1960 Madison Road, Cincinnati OH 45206) or Tender Mercies (29 West 12th Street, Cincinnati OH 45202). Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 1, 2020