|
|
Joan B. Carlin
Springdale - Joan B. Carlin. Beloved wife of the late Raymond W. Carlin for 52 years. Devoted mother of Barry (Lynn) Carlin, Cindy (Ken) Vollner, and Patty (Tony) Resendes. Loving grandmother of Jason (Stephanie) Carlin, Sam (Alicia) Vollner, Sharon Vollner, Ryan (Molly) Resendes, and Stefan Resendes. Cherished great-grandmother of Sammy Vollner & Margot Resendes. Dear sister of John C. (Mary) Barichivich, Jr. Also survived by 2 nieces & 3 nephews. Joan was born on February 23, 1933 in New Orleans, Louisiana and passed away on November 20, 2019 at the age of 86 years. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church and a cheerful presence in the Maple Knoll Community. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26th from 10 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM at Christ Lutheran Church, 3301 Compton Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45251. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Christ Lutheran Church Memorial Fund and to the Maple Knoll Future Care Fund, 11100 Springfield Pk., Cincinnati, OH 45246. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019