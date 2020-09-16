Joan Bauereis Bowman
Ft. Wright - Joan L. Bauereis Bowman, 85, of Ft. Wright, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for United Way of Cincinnati. Most recently, she was a Design Assistant. Joan was a member of St. Joe's Church in Crescent Springs and senior groups: The Grandmother's Club of Ft. Wright, Blessed Sacrament 55 & Over and Happy Timers. She was an avid Gardener and a volunteer with the Diocesan Catholic Children's Home, Behringer-Crawford Museum and Covington Kenton Lions Club. More importantly, she was an adoring and loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother. She was sweet, gentle, and kind. Joan was preceded in death by her husbands, Clifford Bauereis and David Bowman. Survivors include her daughter, Diana (Grady) (Brian) Knue of Kenton Hills; sons, Doug (Jacquie) Bauereis of Park Hills, Mark (Valerie) Bowman of Florence, Douglas Bowman of Florence; grandchildren, Nicholas, Emilee, Brett, Tyler, Kyle, Jake, Kiera, Courtney and Megan; great grandchildren, Addison and Eleanor; sister, Bettie Maheras of Ft. Wright and daughter-in-law, Sherri Bowman of Covington. Visitation is on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM all in St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy, Ft. Wright, KY. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Dragonfly Foundation, 506 Oak St, Cincinnati, OH 45219. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
