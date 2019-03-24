Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Becker

Obituary Condolences

Joan Becker Obituary
Joan Becker

Cincinnati - Joan A. Becker nee Carter - Loving and faithful wife of Walter H. Becker for 58 years. Beloved daughter of the late Beatrice and Robert W. Carter. Devoted and nurturing mother of Michael S. (Mariko) Becker, Douglas P. (Pamela) Becker and Daniel C. (Charleen) Becker. Dear grandmother of Samuel Becker, Anna (Nate) Lyons, Yukari Becker, Edan Bea Becker , Ryne Becker and Dara Becker. . Passed away March 16, 2019 at the age of 79. Joan was a natural educator. She worked energetically and creatively as a teacher and ESL department head at Withrow High School for 24 years, helping many waves of new immigrants from across Hamilton County learn to thrive in their new country and language. She enjoyed reading and was a skilled seamstress. She volunteered as a Sunday School Teacher at College Hill Presbyterian Church and as a Den Mother and Den Master of Pack 592 Cub Scouts in Groesbeck. What she loved most was spending time with her family, investing in the lives of her children and grandchildren Memorial Contributions may be made to The or the . A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, (Mt. Healthy) 7345 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy OH 45231. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 26, 2019 or from 10:00 am till the time of the service on Wednesday. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now