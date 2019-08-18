Resources
Joan Bridwell Remley


1949 - 2019
Walton - Joan Bridwell Remley, 70, of Walton, KY, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newport, KY, on April 12, 1949, she was the daughter of the late John and Thelma Remley. Joan enjoyed crafts, crocheting, reading and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered by her family as an awesome, hardworking mother. Joan is survived by her sons: Matthew (Samantha) Remley and Paul Stratton; daughter: Chyenne Remley; brother: Charles (Carol) Dawalt; sisters: Ann Haggard and Agnes (Donnie) Straub and grandchildren: Naomi, Nathaniel Noah, Noel, Wesley and Dakota. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019
