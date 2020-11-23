JOAN BURGHEIM
Erlanger - Joan Mary (Scheper) Burgheim, 89, passed peacefully into her eternal life on Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born on May 15, 1931 to Alphonse and Eleanor (Kluemper) Scheper in Covington, KY. She attended Blessed Sacrament grade school and graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1948. She wed Paul F. Burgheim in 1953. Together they raised their six children in a home filled with much love and a strong Catholic faith. Joan was a devoted wife, and mother who took great pride in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a long time member of St. Henry Church, where she attended daily Mass. Joan was a homemaker and worked at Dixie Heights Cafeteria for 23 years. Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Paul Burgheim. She is survived by her children: Michael (Sheryl) Burgheim, Susan (Paul) Keam, James (Michelle) Burgheim, Barbara (Jeffrey) Klare, Douglas (Laura) Burgheim, Nancy Cason, 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister: Alice (Robert) Moeller, and brother: Thomas (Ruth) Scheper, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions Joan's funeral will be handled in private. A "live stream" of the Funeral Mass held for Joan will be available on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10AM. To access the live stream go to www.youtube.com
, once on YouTube, search "Linnemann Funerals Live", and you will be able to watch Joan's Funeral Mass. Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Joan to St. Henry Church at 3813 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, KY 41018 or to Bluegrass Care Navigators at 51 Cavalier Blvd, Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
