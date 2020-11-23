1/1
Joan Burgheim
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOAN BURGHEIM

Erlanger - Joan Mary (Scheper) Burgheim, 89, passed peacefully into her eternal life on Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born on May 15, 1931 to Alphonse and Eleanor (Kluemper) Scheper in Covington, KY. She attended Blessed Sacrament grade school and graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1948. She wed Paul F. Burgheim in 1953. Together they raised their six children in a home filled with much love and a strong Catholic faith. Joan was a devoted wife, and mother who took great pride in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a long time member of St. Henry Church, where she attended daily Mass. Joan was a homemaker and worked at Dixie Heights Cafeteria for 23 years. Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Paul Burgheim. She is survived by her children: Michael (Sheryl) Burgheim, Susan (Paul) Keam, James (Michelle) Burgheim, Barbara (Jeffrey) Klare, Douglas (Laura) Burgheim, Nancy Cason, 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister: Alice (Robert) Moeller, and brother: Thomas (Ruth) Scheper, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions Joan's funeral will be handled in private. A "live stream" of the Funeral Mass held for Joan will be available on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10AM. To access the live stream go to www.youtube.com, once on YouTube, search "Linnemann Funerals Live", and you will be able to watch Joan's Funeral Mass. Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Joan to St. Henry Church at 3813 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, KY 41018 or to Bluegrass Care Navigators at 51 Cavalier Blvd, Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Linnemann Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved