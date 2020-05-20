Joan Burkart
Florence - Joan E. Burkart, 93, of Florence, formerly of Ft. Thomas, KY passed away on May 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth in Fort Thomas, KY. She was a Trainer and Section Chief with the IRS. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Evelyn Wiechman, son, Robert M. "Rusty" Brown, brother, Glen Wiechman. Joan is survived by her son, Stephen Burkart of Burlington, KY, sister, Judy Wiechman, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great great grandchild. Visitation 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. Memorial Service will be held 1:30 pm. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Florence - Joan E. Burkart, 93, of Florence, formerly of Ft. Thomas, KY passed away on May 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth in Fort Thomas, KY. She was a Trainer and Section Chief with the IRS. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Evelyn Wiechman, son, Robert M. "Rusty" Brown, brother, Glen Wiechman. Joan is survived by her son, Stephen Burkart of Burlington, KY, sister, Judy Wiechman, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great great grandchild. Visitation 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. Memorial Service will be held 1:30 pm. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 20 to May 21, 2020.