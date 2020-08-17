Joan C. "Jean" Hertzenberg Jones
Deer Park - Joan C. "Jean" (nee Coghlan), beloved wife of the late Ed Hertzenberg and the late AC Jones. Loving mother of Jacki (the late Tom) Heard, Ned (Beth) Hertzenberg and Steve (Gina) Hertzenberg. Devoted grandmother of six and great-grandmother of four. She was also the stepmother of Michael Jones and Mary Ann Jones. Jean passed away on Wednesday, August 12th at the age of 97. The family will have a visitation on Friday, August 21st from 8:30-9:30AM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10AM at St. John the Evangelist, 7121 Plainfield Rd. (Deer Park). Interment will follow at St. Joseph (New) on Pedretti in Price Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to www.cincinnatischolarshipfoundadion.org
