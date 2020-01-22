Services
Independence - Joan Carol Glass, 86, of Independence, passed away surrounded by her children and grandchildren on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was a homemaker and member of Florence United Methodist Church, as well as an avid gardener, cook, and animal lover. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Lawrence T. Glass; daughter, Tina Mullikin; great grandson, Hunter Hensley; and great granddaughter, Zoey Hensley. She is survived by her children, Cathy Hayes, Melody Strack, Scott Glass, Amber Hensley, and Heather Crider; 22 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren. Services will be private. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Memorials are suggested to Kenton Co. Animal Shelter 1020 Mary Laidley Dr. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
