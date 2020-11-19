Joan Cawdrey



Joan Francis Mueller Free Cawdrey, Joan was preceded in death by two loving husbands: Robert G. Free in 1979 and Paul M. Cawdrey in 2003. Joan was the loving mother of Paul (Donna) Free, Barbara (Glenn) Osterwisch, Laura (Kevin) Rue, and Julia (Philip) Godden. Beloved grandmother of Chris (Amy) Free, Daniel (Elizabeth) Osterwisch, Caty (Casey) Diderrich, Beth Osterwisch (Joel Usher), Brian Rue (Lauren Tonetti), Allie (Matt) White, Jacob Godden, Joel Godden, and Jacquelyn Godden. Dear sister to Linda (Dennis) Ashford, Ken Mueller (d.), and Louis Mueller (d.) Joan leaves behind nine great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Joan spent the first half of her life in St. Louis, Missouri. She attended Unity Lutheran Church, graduated from Normandy High School, and married Bob. Joan worked in the accounting department of Emerson Electric, leaving to raise her family. She returned to accounting, working for Schnucks Market. Joan married Paul Cawdrey in 1982 and moved to Cincinnati. Joan and Paul were active members of Christ Lutheran Church. After retirement they wintered in Florida where they enjoyed hosting family and friends. Throughout her life Joan was an avid seamstress. She enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. Memories of Joan's vibrant spirit will be treasured by all who loved her. The family would like to thank the staffs of Mason Christian Village and Crossroads Hospice for the care and kindness they showed Joan in her final years. Joan will be laid to rest in a private interment service. A memorial service at Christ Lutheran Church will follow at a later date.









