1/1
Joan Cleary
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Cleary

Madeira - age 87 passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Loving mother of Holly (Dana) Wray, Tommy (Shirley) Currens, Tammy (James) Moran, Tina (Doug) Goodwin and Candy Currens. Grandmother of seventeen and great grandmother of eleven.Visitation Wednesday 5-7 pm. at Strawser Funeral Home in Blue Ash. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, 10:00 am at the St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church 7754 Montgomery Rd 45236, if attending either, social distancing mandates is ask to be observed. Condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved