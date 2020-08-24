Joan Cleary
Madeira - age 87 passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Loving mother of Holly (Dana) Wray, Tommy (Shirley) Currens, Tammy (James) Moran, Tina (Doug) Goodwin and Candy Currens. Grandmother of seventeen and great grandmother of eleven.Visitation Wednesday 5-7 pm. at Strawser Funeral Home in Blue Ash. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, 10:00 am at the St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church 7754 Montgomery Rd 45236, if attending either, social distancing mandates is ask to be observed. Condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com