Joan Conners (nee VanLahr)
Cincinnati - Joan VanLahr Conners, ~ 1934-2019
The daughter of Frank J & Mildred H. VanLahr. The granddaughter of Leo & Clare Herschede VanLahr and William & Effie Ryan Hughes, her sister, Nancy VanLahr Niklas and brother-in-law, John M. McPhillips who have all predeceased her. Joan is survived by her loving husband Wm. Patrick Conners, son P. Ryan (Margy) Conners, daughter Beth (Peter) Gilligan, son David P. (Rani) Conners and Frank VanLahr Conners. She is survived by ten grandchildren, Jeff (Sarah) Hensley, F. Patrick Conners, Peter Gilligan Jr, David P. Conners Jr, Sarah Conners, Rachael Jenkins, Avery Jenkins, Quin Jenkins, Nicholas Conners and Sydney Conners as well as two great grandchildren, Eloise Hensley and Owen Hensley. She is also survived by her sister Suzie VanLahr McPhillips, brother-in-law Paul L Niklas and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joan was a proud graduate of Summit Country Day School, she attended Marymount College in New York and is a graduate of Edgecliff College, now part of Xavier University. Through out her life Mrs. Conners served and chaired many boards and charity events leading her dad to say "Joan has the talent and could run the bank" that he ran and was founded by her grandfather Leo, and Barney Kroger. In recent years she was president the Waynoka Property Owners Association and Waynoka Water and Sewer District and under her leadership rebuilt the infrastructure, recreational facility and clubhouse of the lake community where she and her husband had a vacation home. Joan had a deep faith in God. She believed in the power of daily prayer even in the grip of Alzheimer's Disease. She prayed daily to her Lord to give thanks for the many Blessings in her life and for everyone who needed or requested prayers. She wore one of many American Flag pins daily as a tribute to those who died on 9/11 and to declare her love of the United States of America. She loved her Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds, Xavier Musketeer Basketball plus watching and playing golf. She and Pat have been long time members of Hyde Park Golf and Country Club where they had many wonderful times with her family and many cherished friends. If you are so moved, as a tribute to the memory of Joan, please pray for our nation, for each other plus consider making a memorial a donation to any of the following worthwhile charitable organizations Joan felt a special affinity for, Mt. Aloysius Home for Special Men, 5375 Tile Plant Road, New Lexington, Ohio 43764, Anthony Munoz Foundation, 8919 Rossash Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45236, The / Bill's Buddies and the Ganzhorn Gang, c/o Molly Dierker, 4235 Clairmont Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43220, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 8050 Hosbrook Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45236. Online Condolences may be expressed for the family at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
