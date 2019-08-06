|
|
Joan Coors
Crestview Hills - Joan B. Coors. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Joseph C. Coors. She is survived by her beloved children, David J. Coors, Katherine M. (James) Stout, Robert W. Coors and Carlene J. (Kevin) Brungs and devoted grandchildren, Colin, Kyle, Celia and William. Joan retired from Cincinnati Bell after a 35 year career and was an avid gardener. Visitation Wednesday Aug. 7th from 5:00 pm until time of Mass of Christian Burial 6:30 pm at St. Agnes Church. 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Holy Spirit Center in Norwood or The Glaucoma Foundation. Online condolences at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2019