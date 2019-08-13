Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
4551 Delhi Road
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
4551 Delhi Road
Cincinnati, OH
Joan Craig Obituary
Joan Craig

Cincinnati - Craig, Joan (nee Henzerling), devoted wife of Lou Rebensdorf and the late Holton "Randy" Craig. Loving mother of Marybeth (Danny) Heilbrunn, Stephen Craig, Karen (Brent) Billock, cherished grandfather of David, Nathan Heilbrunn, Pearce, Simone Billock, sister of Philip Johnson, Barbara Hoffman and Betty Duwel. Passed away August 9, 2019 at the age of 86. Visitation Friday August 16, 2019 at St. Dominic Church, 4551 Delhi Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 9AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Remembrances may be made to , 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019
