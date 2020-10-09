Joan E. Bischoff
Lakeside Park - Joan E. (Willenborg) Bischoff, 88, of Lakeside Park passed away Friday. Mrs. Bischoff was a retired Legal Secretary for more than 50 years for the Law Office of John Kilcoyne and a longtime member of Mary Queen of Heaven Church, Erlanger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Bischoff in 2019; her parents, Harry and Henrietta Schrand Willenborg; grandson, Tommy Groh and brothers, Jack and Tom Willenborg. Surviving is her daughter, Kathy (Steve) Groh; granddaughters, Maria (Jon) Bachna and Katie (Nate) Shaffer and great grandson, Levi Thomas Bachna. Visitation 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, October 17th at Mary Queen of Heaven Church, Erlanger. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 11:00 am. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to: Cincinnati Childrens Hospital, 3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229 or Mary Queen of Heaven Church, 1150 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com