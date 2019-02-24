Services
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 5139210561
513-385-0511
For more information about
Joan Keller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Monfort Heights United Methodist Church
3682 West Fork Rd
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Monfort Heights United Methodist Church
3682 West Fork Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan E. Keller


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Joan E. Keller Obituary
Joan E. Keller

Cincinnati - Joan E. (nee Querner), beloved wife of William R. "Bob" Keller of 58 years. Loving mother of Don (Patty) Keller and the late Gary Keller. Cherished grandmother of Rachel Keller. Dear sister of the late Bill Querner and sister-in-law of Peggy Querner. Preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Olga Querner. Passed away Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Age 79. Visitation Weds. Feb. 27th from 11am until time of Funeral Service at 12pm both at Monfort Heights United Methodist Church, 3682 West Fork Rd, (45247). Memorial Contributions requested to the Monfort Heights United Methodist Church or the Cincinnati SPCA. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now