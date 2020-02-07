Services
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Benignus Catholic Church
Greenfield, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Benignus Catholic Church
Greenfield, OH
Joan Elaine Ferneding Moore

Joan Elaine Ferneding Moore Obituary
Joan Elaine Ferneding Moore

Greenfield - Joan Elaine Ferneding Moore, age 87, of Greenfield, Ohio departed this life and entered into the rest of her beloved Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Joan was born July 24, 1932, the eldest child of George Lawrence and Florence Wilhelmina (Fisher) Ferneding.

Joan is survived by her husband, Joseph Prudhomme Moore, whom she married on September 11, 1954; three children; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one sister.

Joan was preceded in death by four brothers, John "Jack", James, Lawrence and Richard Ferneding; and both parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 13 at St. Benignus Catholic Church in Greenfield.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Greenfield Senior Citizens Center.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
