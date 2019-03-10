|
|
Joan Emma Carlson Walson
Florence, KY. - Dr. Joan Emma Carlson Walson, 83, of Florence, Kentucky passed away on March 2, 2019. Born in Gates Mills, Ohio, the daughter of the late Knute and Irma (Hermanson) Carlson of Sweden, graduated from Mayfield High in 1954, obtained her B.A. from Case-Western Reserve in 1958, received her M.D. from the University of Chicago in 1962, and was a highly regarded partner of the Physicians Anesthesia Service of Cincinnati, for whom she practiced at Good Samaritan Hospital from 1968-1995. Joan was the loving wife of the late James R. Walson and devoted mother to stepson Jeffery (Terry) Walson, and sons Jonathan (Puspito) Walson, and Matthew (Julie) Walson. Cherished 'mormor' (grandmother) of Colleen (John) Billin, Jade Walson, and Quinn, Candace and Nicole Walson. Also survived by her great grandson, Trent Billin, and dear sister Ingrid (Carlson) Hines, niece Barb, and nephew Bob. Joan loved spending time with family, friends, and numerous beloved pets. She was a member of the Vasa Order, the Scandinavian Society of Cincinnati, the Scandinavian Scribblers, and the American Humanist Association. Joan had a generous heart, and routinely contributed to many charities. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts could be made to any local animal shelter, homeless shelter, or foodbank. A celebration of her life will be held this April.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019