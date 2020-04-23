|
|
Joan G. Eberle
Florence - Joan G. Eberle, 84, of Florence, KY, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born on July 24, 1935 in Dayton, KY, she was the daughter of the late William and Aline Gossett. Joan was a graduate of Bellevue High School and a longtime member of Immanuel Methodist Church in Lakeside Park, KY. She enjoyed traveling and attending plays with her husband. Joan loved all sport but especially UK Basketball. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years: John J. Eberle; brother: Ronald Gossett and sisters: Lauretta Baxter and Doris Dauzenberg. Joan is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. It was Joan's wishes that her body be bequeathed to science for study. Upon completion of the study a Memorial Service will be held through the University of Cincinnati Body Donation Program. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Memorial Donations be made to Immanuel Methodist Church, 2551 Dixie Highway, Lakeside Park, KY 41017 or to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at MSFocus.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020