Joan Haas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Haas

Erlanger - Joan Ann Haas (nee Darpel), age 86, of Erlanger, KY passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband, John "Jack" Haas. She is survived by her children, Laura Pasek (Brad), John Haas (Margee), Jim Haas (Theresa Summe-Haas), Jeff Haas, and Cheryl Haas; grandchildren, Ashley Meyer (Ryan), Heather Delaney (Terrence), Hunter Pasek, Lindsay Haas, Stuart Haas, Olivia Tavernaro (Nick), Mitchell Haas, Natalie Haas and Hayden Haas; great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Cameron, and Emilia Meyer; sisters, Dorothy Dietz, Rose Sweeney and Delores Ehlman. Joan was also preceded in death by brothers, John Darpel and Jim Darpel. Joan was a devoted volunteer at Redwood School for many years. She served on the Redwood Women's Guild, the Redwood Board of Directors, and was a committee chair on many Redwood fundraisers throughout the years. She was dedicated to her Catholic faith and lived her life taking care of others. Her main love in life was her family and celebrating all occasions at her family home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Joseph Church (Crescent Springs, KY) at 11:00 AM and interment will take place immediately after at Mother of God Cemetery (Latonia, KY). People are encouraged to please wear facemasks and follow social distancing guidelines to help ensure the safety of all attendees. Memorial contributions are suggested to Redwood 71 Orphanage Rd, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 and/or The Point Arc of Northern Kentucky 104 W Pike St, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be left atwww.middendorf-funeralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Interment
Mother of God Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved