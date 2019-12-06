Services
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
3172 South Road
Cincinnati, OH
Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Bridgetown Cemetery
4337 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Joan Huber

Green Township - Joan E. Huber (Nee Kramer) Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Huber. Loving mother of Kimberly (Joseph) Buchert and the late Kathryn Gugel. Devoted grandmother of Carrie (Chad) Ratterman, Michael Buchert and the late Christopher Buchert. Dear sister of the late Ronald Kramer and Marilyn Bruder. Sister in law of Betty Kramer and Don Bruder. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 86 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on THURSDAY from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., on FRIDAY at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Cheering for Charity, PO Box 53759, Cincinnati, OH 45253 or to Compassionate Friends Cincinnati North, 6018 Eaglet Dr., West Chester, OH 45069. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
