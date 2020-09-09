1/1
Joan K. Dixon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan K. Dixon

Union - Joan K. Dixon (nee Porter), 80 years of age, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 7, 2020. Joan was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, but was a resident of Northern Kentucky for the last 45 years. She loved her career and business as a Broker/Owner of Preferred Properties. She is survived by her Daughter, Sheri Dixon Miller and her son, Patrick Brown (Amy). She will be missed by her four grandchildren, Katie Miller Seibert, Patrick Miller, Lucca Brown and Gavin Brown; Four great-grandchildren, Garrett Seibert, Olivia Seibert, Owen Miller and George Napier III; her sisters, Carole, Linda, and Susan; and one brother, Robert. She is preceded in death by her loving sister Elaine Porter Oney and her younger brother, Jerome Porter. Visitation will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of donations to the charity that Joan was a passionate supporter of, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved