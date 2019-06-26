|
Joan Kathryn (Cummins) Class
Fort Thomas, KY - Joan Kathryn (Cummins) Class, 77 of Fort Thomas, KY passed peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Carmel Manor in Ft. Thomas. Joan dedicated her life to caring for others. She was a loving, compassionate person whose commitment extended far beyond her husband and five children to include her friends and neighbors. Joan shared her husband's love for nature and relished camping getaways to the Great Smoky Mountains. She enjoyed listening to country music, reading and spent countless hours caring for and rescuing stray animals. Joan is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Louis Lee Class and sister, Violet Eads. She is survived by her loving children, Kathryn (John) Giancola, Rebecca (David) Emmett, Lou Class, Jr., Brian (Jessica) Class, and Dustin (Jenna) Class. Joan was the fun and loving grandma to 14 grandchildren and devoted sister to Carol Gillespie, Gloria Weber, Barbara (Walter) Peters, and Roger (Sonda) Cummins. Her absence will be felt by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A visitation will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport, KY 41071. Internment will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY. Memorial donations in Joan's name can be made to the Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or the Campbell County Animal Shelter, 1989 Poplar Ridge Rd, Melbourne, KY 41059.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 26, 2019