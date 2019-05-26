Services
Cincinnati - Joan "Tall Rabbit" Katz left her body behind and entered the Fifth Dimension on March 27 at the age of 92, with her children by her side. Joan was born Janet Overturf in New Boston, OH on May 27, 1926. She was adopted shortly thereafter by Louise and Ralph Pappenheimer of Cincinnati. After graduating from Walnut Hills High School, she attended Smith College where she majored in architecture, then married a charming young Navy lieutenant, Ira Robert Katz, of Cincinnati. Joan was an artist and creative being - a painter, woodworker, weaver and sculptor. However if you asked her she would say her best masterpieces were her six children whom she adored and thought of as her friends. Joan and Ira retired in La Jolla, California. In 2000 Ira passed and Joan joined the retirement community, La Costa Glen in Carlsbad, CA. She loved to make people laugh and was known for wearing brightly colored clothing and two different-colored shoes to remind people not to take life too seriously. Joan was interested in living a spiritual life. She modeled generosity towards those less fortunate to inspire her family to always be kind and generous. Joan is survived by her six children, eight grandchildren and all those who were touched by her love of life, her sense of fun and her kind, generous spirit. In lieu of flowers give someone a hug today.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019
