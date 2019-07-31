|
|
Joan L. Seifner
Park Hills - Joan L. Seifner (nee Schroder), 88 years of age passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood. Joan was the loving wife of the late Charles Seifner (2002). Loving mother of Greg Seifner, Charles "Charlie" Seifner, Karen Hoplight (Michael), and Nancy Seifner. Loving grandma of Bill, Deborah, Edward, and David Hoplight. Loving great grandma of Sabrina and Izabela. Dear sister of Andy Schroder. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 am until 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am. Burial Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to Redwood Rehabilitation Center 71 Orphanage Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or The Knights of Columbus Kehoe Council #1764, 828 Elm Street, Ludlow , KY 41016. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 31, 2019