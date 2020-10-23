Joan L. Wilson



80 years old of Lakeside Park, Kentucky passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. She enjoyed bingo, square dancing and bowling. Joan was known to host an occasional card game that would last from Friday evening until Monday morning, when she would remind people they had to go to work. Joan and her husband of 57 years, Charles, spent their retirement years in Florida. She loved her family and will be deeply missed by those who survive her: husband Charles Wilson Sr.; children Charlie (Maureen) Wilson Jr., Joanetta (Derek) Wilson and Christopher Wilson; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings Jimmy (Joan's twin brother), Delano, Sue and Gwen; many extended family members and friends. Joan is preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Mildred Bailey; siblings Tidy, Elmer, Tony George, Margie, Dixie, Norman, Butch and Patty. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.









