Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Rose Church
2501 Riverside Dr.
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose Church
2501 Riverside Dr.
Cincinnati, OH
Joan M. (Brueggeman) Custer


1926 - 2019 Obituary
Joan M. (Brueggeman) Custer Obituary
Joan M. Custer (nee Brueggeman)

- - Joan M. Custer (nee Brueggeman), beloved wife of the late Robert H. Custer, devoted mother of Jenny (Craig) Southerington, Jim Custer, Gail (and the late Yatz) Gundrum, Diane Custer, Steve Custer, Dave (Ann) Custer and Tom (Beth) Custer, and the late Greg Custer, loving grandmother of Molly, Megan, Eric, Emily, Jason, Kris, Cassie, Zachary, Sean, Keady, Rachel, Sara, Lucas, Brendan, Evan and Kate, great-grandmother of 21, and dear sister of Dorothy Taylor, died February 28, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., on Saturday, March 9th at 10:00 a.m.. Friends may visit with family at the church from 9 to 10 a.m.. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. Donations may be made in Joan's memory to the local (644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203) or online at www.alz.org/cincinnati.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019
