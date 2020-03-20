Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Rairden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Rairden


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Joan M. Rairden Obituary
Joan M. Rairden

Cincinnati - Joan M Rairden (nee Maertz) passed peacefully on March 17th, 2020

Born on May 17th, 1951 in Cincinnati to Henry and Mary Adel Maertz.

Survived by her mother, Mary Adel, husband, Greg & children Meredith (Jason Koterba), Scott (Erin) & Mark (Katie); grandchildren Collin, Emerson, Palmer, Piper & Domenico; Brothers James (Sandy), Gary (Sylvia), Tom (Kathy); sister in law, Terri (Robert Graff); nieces & nephews, cousins and many loving friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be held for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for Summer 2020.

Memorials made to:

: https://hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate/ & SPCA: https://www.spcacincinnati.org/donate/
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -