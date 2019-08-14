|
|
Joan Marlene Vanlandingham Kearnes
St. Elizabeth - Joan Marlene Vanlandingham Kearnes, 75, passed away August 9, 2019 at St. Elizabeth, Florence. She was the daughter of the late Virgil and Mildred Gibson Vanlandingham.
Joan was a homemaker and formerly worked as a secretary for the Kentucky Department of Highways.
Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edwards Kearnes, in 2015. Survived by a daughter: Kathy Jolene Kearnes of Florence, Kentucky.
Funeral services 2:00 PM, Thursday at Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home in Dry Ridge. Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Thursday. Burial will be in the Hill Crest Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019