Services
Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home
30 S. Main
Dry Ridge, KY 41035
859-823-5641
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home
30 S. Main
Dry Ridge, KY 41035
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home
30 S. Main
Dry Ridge, KY 41035
Joan Marlene Vanlandingham Kearnes Obituary
Joan Marlene Vanlandingham Kearnes

St. Elizabeth - Joan Marlene Vanlandingham Kearnes, 75, passed away August 9, 2019 at St. Elizabeth, Florence. She was the daughter of the late Virgil and Mildred Gibson Vanlandingham.

Joan was a homemaker and formerly worked as a secretary for the Kentucky Department of Highways.

Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edwards Kearnes, in 2015. Survived by a daughter: Kathy Jolene Kearnes of Florence, Kentucky.

Funeral services 2:00 PM, Thursday at Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home in Dry Ridge. Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Thursday. Burial will be in the Hill Crest Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019
