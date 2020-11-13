Joan Meiner
Fort Thomas - Joan Rose Meiner, 87, of Ft. Thomas, KY, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home in Ft. Thomas. She was born on November 23, 1932 in Newport, KY, to Charles N. Meiner and Ann (Hafele) Meiner. Joan graduated from La Sallette Academy in Covington, KY and was the first female Office Manager at P&G in Cincinnati, OH. She was a life-long member of St. Thomas Church in Ft. Thomas, where she loved to sing in the church choir. Joan was a huge fan of the Cincinnati Reds, where she was a longtime season ticket holder. She was preceded in death by her parents. Joan is survived by her sisters, Mary Carmen Gibbons, Patricia Ann Dietz and twin sister Janet Meiner; nephews, Tom Gibbons, Billy Gibbons, Bob Dietz, Kerry Dietz, and Chris Dietz, and niece, Bonnie Spearman. The family will greet friends and family on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas KY 41075. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Thomas Church in Ft. Thomas. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Church, 26 East Villa Place, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Dobbling Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home is caring for the Joan and her family. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com