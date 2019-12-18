Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes
Joan N. Lea

Joan N. Lea Obituary
Joan N. Lea

Cincinnati - Joan Lea was the loving wife to the late Lester Lea for 56 years; dear mother to Tom (Maki) Lea, Laurie (Tim) Gellenbeck and Sandy (Ron) Terry; grandmother to 9; great grandmother to 13; sister to Georgia Lee (Don) Haarmon and Darlene (John) Lambert. Joan passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 86. Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes beginning at 10am until time of service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Village Hospice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
