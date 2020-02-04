Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
348 Dudley Rd
Edgewood, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
348 Dudley Rd
Edgewood, KY
Edgewood - Joan P. Osterman. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, the late John J. Osterman, daughter, the late Lynne O. Arnzen, sister, the late Anne Kops and late brother, Pete Purdy; she is survived by her children, Jay Osterman, Lisa O. (Steven) Engelhardt, Jeffrey (Amy) Osterman and Joel (Judy) Osterman; nieces, Julie Bohl, Dana Gradel and Diane Baker. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, February 8th from 10:00 am until time of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, St. Xavier High School or the . Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
