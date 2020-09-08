1/
Joan Pettit
Joan Pettit

Cincinnati - Joan Ann (nee Hedger) passed peacefully on September 5, 2020, at the age of 89, to join her high school sweetheart and husband of 60 years, William Charles Pettit. Joan, one of eight children, was born and raised in Bellevue Kentucky. She was a loving wife to Bill and devoted mother to five children, Gerry (Michael) Gilligan, Bill (Jamie) Pettit, Cindy Pettit, Denise (Michael) Stearns, and Keith Pettit. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Kaitlyn Weatherly and Nick Pandzik; Billy Pettit, Paige Poch, and Chelsea Pettit; Alex, Zach and Miranda Perry; Addison, Peyton and Preston Stearns; and three great grandchildren, Zara, Adelyne, and Maverick. And she is also survived by her brother Richard Hedger. Her family, especially the grandchildren, were the joy of her life. Her angelic voice could be heard on Sundays where she sang with the choir at St. Savior in Deer Park, Ohio. Friends are invited to visit with the family for the visitation on Thursday, September 10th from 6-7:30PM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 11th at 10AM at St. Saviour Parish, 4136 Myrtle Ave. (45236). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Saviour Parish
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
