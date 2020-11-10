1/
Joan R. Fluegeman
Joan R. Fluegeman

Springfield Twp. - Fluegeman,

Joan R. (nee Rapien); Beloved wife of the late Anthony Fluegeman. Devoted mother of Mark Fluegeman, Joe (Mary Lou) Fluegeman, John (Geri Ann) Fluegeman, Don Fluegeman, the late Dan F. (Diane) Fluegeman and the late Paul Fluegeman. Mother-in-law of Janice Fluegeman Grandmother of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sister of Mary Ann Wertz, Eileen Kruse and the late Rose Meiner, Dorothy Effler, Bill Rapien and Frank Rapien. Passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 95. Resident of Springfield Twp. She was a charter member of Corpus Christi Church and the Choir and also a member of the Ladies Society. She was the Past President of the local Doll Club. Visitation will be held at Corpus Christi Church 2014 Springdale Rd. (45231) on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Donations may be sent to Corpus Christi Food Pantry or St. Vincent de Paul. Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
