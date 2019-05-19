Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:15 PM
St. William Church
Cincinnati - Joan R. "Sweetie" (Nee: Thompson) Beloved wife of the late Jack Lengerich Sr. Cherished mother of Jack (Rose) Lengerich Jr., Diane (the late: Jim) Berting and Vicky (Ken) Widener. Devoted grandmother of Ryan (Marisa) Lengerich, Shannon (Chris) Suffoletto, Rhonda (Dave) Richards, Kevin (Tiffany) Berting, Kelly (LC) Coleman, Jen (Brad) McCoy, Lori (Matt) Smith and the late Scott Widener. Loving great-grandmother of 17. Preceded in death by her four siblings. Joan passed away on May 16th, 2019 at the age of 87. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Weds. May 22nd at 1:15pm held at St. William Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seton High School 3901 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. Radel Funeral Home serving the family 451-8800 or wwwradelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019
