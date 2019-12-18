Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Joan R. McGriff Obituary
Joan R. McGriff

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Jack L. McGriff for 55 years. Loving mother of Stuart (Tonya) McGriff and the late Michael McGriff; daughter-in-law, Karen McGriff. Cherished grandmother Jessie (Sarah) Doss, Katie (Ryan) Fleming, Madeline McGriff, Rocco Castellano, Reagan and Caleigh McGriff; great-grandmother of Jackson, Lincoln, Tristan, Lucy and Sadie. A dear sister of the late Sandra Lafler; brother-in-law, Bill Lafler. Joan passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 85 years. She volunteered her time with the Women Helping Women's Organization in Cincinnati. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 11am until the time of the Funeral Service at 1pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019
