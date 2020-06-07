Joan Roberta Hartlaub



Pierce Twp. - Joan Roberta Hartlaub, 85, of Pierce Twp., passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020. Joan was born May 9, 1935, in Cincinnati, OH to the late Robert and Flora Ackley. Loving wife of William Hartlaub. Beloved mother of Kathryn Rosselot (Ralph), Anthony Hartlaub (Jill Anthony), Janice DiMario (Darrell Brandstetter), Sally Hartlaub, Patricia Hartlaub (Karen Busch),and Marilyn "Mimi" Baurichter (Brian). Grandmother of Jocelyn Skeans (Damion), Tony Hartlaub, John Hartlaub, Babette Potuzko (Jason), Kara Rosselot, Paul Baurichter, Dana Baurichter, and Abby Baurichter. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her siblings; Carol Robinson, and Robert Ackley. Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Bernadette Church 1479 Locust Lake Rd, Amelia, OH 45102, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment Pierce Twp. Cemetery.









