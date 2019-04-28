|
|
Joan Schroeder
Westwood - Joan Schroeder, devoted sister of Jerry Schroeder, daughter of the late Edward and Ida Gallo Schroeder, cousin of Maureen Elfers, godmother of Peter J Hartman, Sr. survived by other relatives and friends. Former Administrative Assistant of the late Most Rev. Carl Moeddel, Auxiliary Bishop, Archdioceses of Cincinnati. Died, Tuesday, April 24, 2019 age 79. Please join the family for the funeral mass, Tuesday, 10:30 AM, Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Burial to follow in New St Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Rita School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale-Milford Rd, Cincinnati (45215) or the Dottie Westerfield Fund at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3450 Lumardo Dr, Cincinnati (45238). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019