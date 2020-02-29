Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Independence - Joan Seibert, 85, of Independence, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. She was a retired tax examiner with the IRS. Visitation in on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM to the hour of Catholic Blessing at 11:00 AM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and full obituary at www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
