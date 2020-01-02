|
|
Joan Vocke
Ft. Wright - Joan Vocke, 77, of Ft. Wright, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. She was a retired clerk for the IRS and was a member of St. Agnes Church in Ft. Wright. Survivors include her devoted husband of 58 years, Edward Vocke of Ft. Wright; sons, John Vocke of Warsaw, Michael Vocke of Independence; daughters, Mary Brotherton of Warsaw, Lisa Ponzer of Walton, Theresa Gear of Roger, AR, Carol New of Independence; brothers, David Dirheimer of Independence, Gary Dirheimer of Covington; 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation in on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM all in St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Highway, Ft. Wright. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020