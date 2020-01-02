Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Vocke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Vocke

Add a Memory
Joan Vocke Obituary
Joan Vocke

Ft. Wright - Joan Vocke, 77, of Ft. Wright, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. She was a retired clerk for the IRS and was a member of St. Agnes Church in Ft. Wright. Survivors include her devoted husband of 58 years, Edward Vocke of Ft. Wright; sons, John Vocke of Warsaw, Michael Vocke of Independence; daughters, Mary Brotherton of Warsaw, Lisa Ponzer of Walton, Theresa Gear of Roger, AR, Carol New of Independence; brothers, David Dirheimer of Independence, Gary Dirheimer of Covington; 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation in on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM all in St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Highway, Ft. Wright. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -