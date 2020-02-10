Services
Holy Cross Church
3612 Church St
Covington, KY 41015
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Holy Cross Church
3612 Church Street
Covington (Latonia), KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Church
3612 Church Street
Covington (Latonia), KY
Joan Yelton


1945 - 2020
Springfield Twp. - Joan Yelton, 75, of Springfield Township, OH passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was a retired social worker who volunteered at Tender Mercies, a member of St. Ann Parish in Cincinnati, OH and an associate of Oldenberg. Joan earned her MSW at the University of Louisville. She was a loving, caring and unselfish person who gave freely of her time. Joan was preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and Mary Rose Yelton; brother: Dave Porter and twin sister: Janet Yelton. She is survived by her companion: Dr. Marcia Rowley; sisters: Barb Yelton and Betty Yelton; brothers: James Yelton and Nick (Dianne) Yelton; sister-in-law: Marita Porter as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 from 11:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, KY is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to Tender Mercies, Inc., 29 West 12th Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020
