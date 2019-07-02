|
|
Joanie nee Mitman Horwitz
Cincinnati - Horwitz, Joanie nee Mitman age 78, passed away June 30, 2019, beloved wife of Jerry Horwitz, loving mother of Eileen (Ed) Wolf and David Horwitz, dear sister of Dennis Mitman (Susan Shorr) and the late Judith (Rabbi Lazlo) Berkowits, the true loves of her life grandchildren Adam, Tori and Rachel Wolf and Avery Jane and Noah Horwitz, and many loving nieces and nephews. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Wednesday, July 3, 11 A.M. with visitation to begin at 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The American Kidney Foundation would be appreciated www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 2, 2019