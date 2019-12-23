|
|
JoAnn Brooks
North College Hill - "JO" age 72, passed away on December 22, 2019. JoAnn was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Robert and Zelma Kotzbauer. JoAnn was married to Daniel Brooks for 50 years. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents. JoAnn, First Lady of North College Hill, Ohio for 30 years is survived by husband former Mayor of North College Hill, Ohio, Daniel Brooks. Joann will be loved and cherished by nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. JoAnn had a variety of community involvements that a partial list of which include; Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church, NCH Nativity Scene, NCH Business Association, NCH Democratic Club, NCH Mayors Ball, Fund Raising for the Shriner's Burns Hospital of Cincinnati, NCH Civil War re-enactment, as well as, being an integral part of D.R. Brooks Architects, LLC., and 2 Retail Business' in NCH. Friends may call from 5 pm until 7 pm on Monday December 30, 2019 at The Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Church of the Assumption, 7711 Joseph St, Cincinnati, OH 45231. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: -Cincinnati, Donor Development, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019