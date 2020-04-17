|
|
JoAnn Childress
Erlanger - On April 13, 2020 the world lost a beautiful, bright and loving woman. JoAnn Childress was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend. She had a smile that warmed up a room and her kind heart unparalleled. JoAnn graced us with her presence for 87 years. Born in 1932, JoAnn was brought up in Northern Kentucky and graduated from Lloyd High school. As an adult she worked hard as a mother and homemaker and also a bookkeeper for Union Light and Heat. In her spare time, JoAnn enjoyed reading. She especially enjoyed biographies, proving that even in time spent with herself she took an interest in others. JoAnn will be sorely missed by her son, Mark (Sonji) Childress, granddaughter, Karen Marie (Alex) Shaw, her caregivers Darlene Nipper and Shirley Hopkins, and many friends. She is now hand in hand again with late husband Bill, who preceded her in death. A private service will be held for JoAnn. We will have the service available on our YouTube, linnemannfuneralslive. Condolences left on our website, linnemannfuneralhomes.com, will be printed out and laid on a chair with a balloon and carnation so that you can give your "Hug from Home".
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020