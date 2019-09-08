|
JoAnn Courtney Prewitt, 75 of Villa Hills, KY passed away on September 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. She retired from Housing Authority of Covington after 25 years of service as the Housing Manager. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and loved her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, A.T. Courtney and Zadah Courtney; Brothers, Jerry Courtney, Robert Courtney and Harold Courtney. JoAnn is survived by her Husband of 22 years, Dannie R. Prewitt; Children, Denver (Charla) Moore, Denise (James) Coy and Danielle (Sean) Callahan; Step-Children, Christina Geise, Roderick Jefferson, Christine Prewitt, Josh Prewitt and Natasha Prewitt; Sister, Sandra Morgenthal; Brother, Kenneth Courtney; 27 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the Service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials to: .
Online condolences may be expressed at
www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019