JoAnn Cundiff
Northern KY - Margaret "JoAnn" Cundiff, 84, of Northern, KY, passed away July 28, 2020 with her daughter by her side. JoAnn is survived by her loving daughter, Jayme (Laura Stupak) Cundiff, dear sister Alfreda Green, many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raleigh, her parents and her brother-in-law, Raymond Green.
Private family services will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Help 4 Kids or CYCyouth.org
. Condolences may be made online at www.springgrove.org