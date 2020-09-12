Joann Elizabeth Romani
Cincinnati - Joann Elizabeth Romani of Cincinnati died September 10, 2020 at the age of 91 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born in Norwood, Ohio to the late Joseph and Loretta Geis. Joann leaves behind her children Don (Carolyn), Randy (Jackie), Rick, and Jim (Sue). She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Romani and her sisters Helen (Frank) Schreiner and Rosemary (Dick) Mosley. She is survived by her brother Don (Ann) Geis, grandchildren Brandon (Mary), Cody, Amber, and Tyler. She is also survived by her two great grandchildren Zoey and Connor. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and close friends. Visitation is Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, Oh. 45236 from 8:30 AM - 9:30AM with mass to follow at 10:00 AM at St. Saviour Church, 4136 Myrtle Ave., Cincinnati, Oh 45236. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Joann to Hospice of Cincinnati
