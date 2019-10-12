|
|
JoAnn F. Breslin
JoAnn F. Breslin, age 86, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John D. Breslin, cherished mother of Kent (Joan) Breslin, Stuart (Patty) Breslin, and Jerome (Holly) Breslin, proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, and dear sister of two sisters and 2 brothers. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12 Noon at Craver Riggs Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Main St., Milford, OH 45150, where family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the hour of service.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019